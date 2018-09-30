Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum joined by his dogs for season finale

Michael McIlorum was allowed to bring his dogs onto the pitch as a reward after helping Catalan Dragons win the Challenge Cup

Here's one for all the dog lovers out there.

Furry mascots are common place in sport, but on Saturday fans were treated to the real thing at Gilbert Brutus Stadium in Perpignan, southern France.

While other players entered the pitch with their children for Catalans Dragons' season finale against Huddersfield Giants, hooker Michael McIlorum was accompanied by his two Parson Russell Terriers.

And Daisy and Marley may be invited back as the Dragons posted a 22-12 win thanks to four second-half tries from David Mead.

"They're like my kids," McIlorum said in January when confirming he turned down the chance to join Canberra Raiders as he didn't want to take Daisy and Marley all the way to Australia.