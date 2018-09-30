Red Star Belgrade: Serbian side's application to join 2019 Challenge Cup accepted

The 2018 Challenge Cup was won by Catalans Dragons - the first time an overseas club has won the competition

Red Star Belgrade's application to join the 2019 Challenge Cup has been accepted by the Rugby Football League.

The Serbian team, part of the Red Star club along with the football team of the same name, applied to join the competition earlier in 2018.

Catalans Dragons became the first team from overseas to win the trophy since its formation in 1896 when they beat Warrington at Wembley in August.

"Entering is the realisation of a dream, "said president Zeljko Delic.

"Being invited to such a competition is indeed a big, big thing, it's the first big step in our further development."

The club currently play in a league in the Balkans but are aiming to enter the English league system in the future.

It is likely they will enter next year's competition in January's third-round stage alongside League One teams.