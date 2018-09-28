Shaun Lunt: Hull KR captain hospitalised with "serious infection"

Shaun Lunt helped Hull KR win promotion back to Super League in 2017

Hull KR captain Shaun Lunt has been hospitalised with a "serious infection".

The club say the 31-year-old hooker was taken into hospital on Thursday and is undergoing further tests.

Rovers said in a statement: "The club's medical staff and player welfare manager are closely supporting Shaun and his family during his recovery."

Lunt, who had spells with Castleford, Workington, Huddersfield and Leeds, will not play again this season.