Widnes Vikings: Prop forward Jay Chapelhow signs new one-year deal

Jay Chapelhow, who came through Widnes' academy, is now contracted to the club until the end of the 2019 season

Widnes prop forward Jay Chapelhow has signed a new one-year deal with the relegated Super League club.

The 23-year-old, whose twin brother Ted also plays for the Vikings, has made 47 appearances for the club since 2015.

"I wouldn't be here if I didn't think the club were able to get back in Super League. All of our aspirations are to play in Super League," Chapelhow said.

"I've supported the club since I was young, and been in the system for seven years and I absolutely love it here."

Widnes have also confirmed that former development player Joe Edge, who can operate at either centre or full back, has rejoined the club from Warrington.

Vikings will be playing in the Championship for the first time in eight years next season - their relegation from the top flight was confirmed by Saturday's Super 8s Qualifiers 20-12 defeat to Toronto Wolfpack.