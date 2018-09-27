Danny Langtree: Hull FC sign second-row from Oldham Roughyeds

Hull FC are eighth in the Super League with one round of games remaining

Hull FC have signed second-row Danny Langtree from League One side Oldham Roughyeds on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old has scored 54 tries in 131 appearances for the club and joins the Black and Whites from next season.

Langtree told the club's website: "I'm really excited to be joining a big club like Hull and I'm really looking forward to a new experience.

"I'm aware of the step up in quality to Super League, but I'm looking forward to testing myself against the best."

Meanwhile, Hull FC have also signed former St Helens front-rower Levy Nzoungou from Salford Red Devils on a two-year deal ahead of next season.

The prop, 20, made his Super League debut earlier in 2018 and has also had spells on loan with Oldham, Whitehaven and Swinton.