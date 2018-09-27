Rhys Hanbury: Widnes Vikings full-back to leave club at end of 2018

Rhys Hanbury
Rhys Hanbury had signed a deal until 2019 but leaves Widnes Vikings 12 months early following their relegation

Widnes Vikings full-back Rhys Hanbury will leave the relegated side at the end of the 2018 season after his contract was terminated one year early.

The 33-year-old Australian had been with the Vikings for seven campaigns.

He said on Instagram: "As my time [here] comes to an end I would like to thank all the fans, the office staff, the coaching staff and most importantly the boys, past and present.

"You boys are the reason why I have enjoyed my time so much over here."

Chief executive James Rule told Widnes' website: "Rhys has created many special moments during his time at Widnes Vikings and can be proud of his contribution to the club."

