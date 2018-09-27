Rhys Hanbury: Widnes Vikings full-back to leave club at end of 2018
Widnes Vikings full-back Rhys Hanbury will leave the relegated side at the end of the 2018 season after his contract was terminated one year early.
The 33-year-old Australian had been with the Vikings for seven campaigns.
He said on Instagram: "As my time [here] comes to an end I would like to thank all the fans, the office staff, the coaching staff and most importantly the boys, past and present.
"You boys are the reason why I have enjoyed my time so much over here."
Chief executive James Rule told Widnes' website: "Rhys has created many special moments during his time at Widnes Vikings and can be proud of his contribution to the club."