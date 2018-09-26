Joe Westerman: Hull FC loose forward signs new contract with club

Joe Westerman previously played for Hull FC between 2011 and 2015 before rejoining the club earlier in 2018

Hull FC loose forward Joe Westerman has signed a new one-year contract extension to keep him with the Super League club.

The 28-year-old rejoined the Black and Whites in April after his release by Championship side Toronto Wolfpack.

"I'm really pleased with the deal and now I can just get my head down and focus on preparing for 2019," he said.

"When I came back and made my second debut for the club, I was really enjoying my rugby again."

Westerman, who made 127 appearances for Hull FC between 2011 and 2015 before joining Warrington, will now stay with the club until the end of the 2019 season.

"I wasn't at my fittest but I had to come back a little earlier than expected due to the injuries we have. I really enjoyed being back out there though and felt like I was playing well," he continued.

"I'll come back fitter and stronger and I can't wait to get cracking with the boys for the new season."