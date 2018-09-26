Wellington Albert: Widnes prop signs new deal until end of 2020

Wellington Albert has scored two tries during his time with Widnes Vikings

Widnes Vikings prop Wellington Albert has signed a new deal to keep him with the club until the end of 2020.

The 24-year-old joined the club from PNG Hunters ahead of the 2017 season and has made 12 appearances in his debut season with the Vikings.

"I'm very excited about signing the contract and securing my future here," he told the club's official website.

"I'm looking forward to next year. Hopefully I can have a good pre-season and come back bigger and better."

The Papua New Guinea international has played in two World Cup competitions - in the 2013 and 2017 tournaments - and extends his deal by a further year.

"Moving over to England at the start of the season was really tough for me as a person," he added.

"However, I've managed to overcome these challenges and want to stay at the club for a long time, as I'm very happy here."

Meanwhile, Hep Cahill has been announced as the club's new captain and has extended his deal with the club for next season.