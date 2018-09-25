Tom Lineham: Warrington wing to miss Super League semi-final with ban
Warrington Wolves wing Tom Lineham will miss their Super League semi-final against St Helens after picking up a two-game ban for a high tackle.
Lineham was initially given a Grade C charge following the incident in their 26-6 defeat by Wigan on 14 September.
A grade C penalty would have meant a three-game ban, meaning Lineham would have missed a possible Grand Final.
However the 26-year-old challenged the charge and the Rugby Football League downgraded it to a grade B penalty.