Tom Lineham: Warrington wing to miss Super League semi-final with ban

Tom Lineham in in his third season with Warrington after joining from Hull FC for the 2016 campaign

Warrington Wolves wing Tom Lineham will miss their Super League semi-final against St Helens after picking up a two-game ban for a high tackle.

Lineham was initially given a Grade C charge following the incident in their 26-6 defeat by Wigan on 14 September.

A grade C penalty would have meant a three-game ban, meaning Lineham would have missed a possible Grand Final.

However the 26-year-old challenged the charge and the Rugby Football League downgraded it to a grade B penalty.