Qualifiers: Salford Red Devils beat Toulouse 44-10 to secure Super League status

Jackson Hastings was a major threat for Salford, scoring a try, creating others and kicking seven goals

Betfred Qualifiers Salford (14) 44 Tries: Hastings, Lussick, Johnson 2, Evalds, Welham, McCarthy Goals: Hastings 7, Burgess Toulouse (4) 10 Tries: Centrone, Robin Goals: Kheirallah

Salford Red Devils are all-but mathematically safe in Super League for 2019 after Toulouse Olympique are beaten 44-10 at the AJ Bell Stadium.

This result puts them on 10 points with Leeds and two points clear of Toronto and Hull KR below them, with an unassailable points difference of 143.

Toulouse, whose promotion hopes look beyond them with just six points, fought back to 14-10 at one stage.

However, Salford's top-level experience proved key as they pulled clear.

The end-of-match score-line did not reflect the quality that Toulouse displayed throughout, and they were given a standing ovation by the home support, who were able to celebrate their return to the top tier next term.

Having lost at Championship side London Broncos last weekend to leave nerves jangling, Ian Watson's side ensured there was to be no further hiccups in the Qualifiers.

Jackson Hastings' suspension coincided with Salford dropping their 100% record, but he returned to star in this success, scoring one try - an eight-point try - and kicking seven goals.

His former Manly teammate Joey Lussick crossed before Toulouse scored two tries from Chris Centrone and Stan Robin in a flurry of points either side of the half-time hooter.

That gave the visitors hope of an upset, but Greg Johnson's double added to Niall Evalds, Kris Welham and Tyrone McCarthy tries quelled the French side's spirit and relieved the tension.

Retiring prop Luke Burgess kicked a late conversion to add to the carnival feel late on.

Salford Red Devils coach Ian Watson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I'm relieved we've got the job done and we can move on now and plan for Super League next year.

"There's been a lot of adversity here with selling players and new owners coming in and not having much money but we've rectified it at the back end of the season.

"Our group is very good, the players and backroom staff, we have people we can trust and it's been a tough year but the supporters have been really good and patient."

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles told BBC Radio 5 live sports extra:

"We can be extremely proud, today I'm disappointed with the performance, we pushed a bit too much and we wanted to score to put ourselves in a better position.

"I was disappointed we didn't play our game, but we have to remember where we came from. There were lots of young French players playing today.

"The last seven games have been such a learning curve, we learned so much and it can only help us in the future.

"One day I hope Toulouse are in Super League because it will be big for rugby league in Europe."

Salford: Evalds; Johnson, Bibby, Welham, Olpherts; Lui, Hastings; Mossop, Lussick, Burgess, Jones, McCarthy, Flanagan.

Replacements: Kopczak, Griffin, Lannon, Burke.

Toulouse: Kheirallah; Marcon, Marguerite, Ader, Centrone; Ford, Robin; Bretherton, Barthau, Puech, Mika, Curran, Marion.

Replacements: Boyer, Planas, Kriouache, Hepi.

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL)