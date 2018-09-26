Super 8s: St Helens v Castleford Tigers

James Roby (left) comes into the St Helens squad for their final game of the regular season

Super 8s Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 28 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

St Helens have brought captain James Roby back into the line-up for their final game of the regular season.

Matty Costello and Jake Spedding, also come in, with Jon Wilkin, Jonny Lomax and Luke Thompson making way.

Castleford Tigers make four changes for their visit to the league leaders, with Joe Wardle, Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e, Jamie Ellis and Lewis Peachey added.

Greg Eden, Mike McMeeken, Junior Moors and Michael Shenton make way for the Tigers, who face Wigan in the semis.

This could end up being a Grand Final dress rehearsal, with league positions keeping the two play-off-bound sides apart in the semi-finals.

Saints saw their 2017 dreams ended by Castleford in a thrilling semi-final at Wheldon Road, but have won all three meetings with the Tigers in league and cup in 2018.

St Helens (from): Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Roby, Amor, Taia, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Spedding, Barba, Bentley, Costello.

Castleford (from): Clare, Clark, Ellis, Gale, Laulu-Togaga'e, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McShane, Milner, Millington, Minkin, Peachey, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Trueman, Wardle, Watts, Webster