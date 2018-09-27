Macauley Davies: Wigan Warriors forward on being forced to retire at 22

Media playback is not supported on this device Macauley Davies: Wigan Warriors forward reflects on Chiari malformation diagnosis

"I said 'so you're saying my career is over?' and he just nodded and didn't say a word."

It has been a tough few weeks for 22-year-old Macauley Davies after the Wigan Warriors forward was forced to retire.

While on loan with Championship side Swinton Lions, Davies sustained a concussion and scans revealed he suffers from Chiari malformation, a condition where lower parts of the brain have been pushed downwards towards the spinal cord.

"I went to get the results with my dad. It was like he [the doctor] didn't want to break to me what had been discovered," Davies told BBC Radio Manchester.

"He said 'it's Macauley's brain' and I just sunk into my chair. I didn't know what to say. I was in complete shock. I went from thinking I could play on the weekend to never playing again."

Retiring from a sport he had played since a child did not come as an easy decision to Davies, who made one senior appearance for the Cherry and Whites.

"If I get a serious bang or whiplash, if it swells and presses onto my spine it could be fatal or paralyse me," he continued.

"The choice was mine if I wanted to play or not. At first I was thinking I've played 12 years of rugby league since I was a kid and nothing has happened to me. But now, knowing about it, I don't think I could play to my full potential.

"I decided to call it a day. It's a tough decision in my life but it's what I had to do."

'Your dreams have been shattered'

Davies signed for Wigan Warriors at 14 and was on the cusp of joining the first team, having spent time on loan with Swinton.

As he makes the transition to a life away from playing rugby league, Davies has reflected on how lucky he has been realise his dream even for a short period.

Davies said: "It's hard to get around the fact that you're never going to play again. Your dreams from eight years old have been shattered.

"I was building towards getting senior game time and playing more Super League games. To have it taken away from you, something you've prided yourself in through everyday life, is horrible.

"I'm privileged to have done what I've done in the sport. Many people at my age can't really say they have done what I have done."

Macauley Davies was speaking to BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay.