The Qualifiers: Leeds all but confirm Super League place with 34-6 win at Halifax

Brad Dwyer's two second-half tries helped Leeds go clear at The Shay

Betfred Super 8s: The Qualifiers Halifax (6) 6 Try: Tyrer Goal: Tyrer Leeds (6) 34 Tries: Dwyer 2, Myler, Sutcliffe, Smith, L Briscoe Goals: Sutcliffe 5

Reigning champions Leeds Rhinos all but secured their Super League status for next season with victory at Halifax.

Leeds were being held 6-6 at half-time after Richie Myler's opening try had been cancelled out by Steve Tyrer converting his own try.

But Leeds surged clear in the second half with five more, two from Brad Dwyer and the rest from Liam Sutcliffe, Cameron Smith and Luke Briscoe.

With one game left, the Rhinos are still in top spot in The Qualifiers.

While Leeds lead the rest on 10 points, two points clear, and would need a highly unlikely set of results to go against them, they are not technically across the line yet.

The key remaining dates

Thursday 27 September: Salford v Toulouse (19:45 BST)

Friday 28 September: Leeds v Toronto (19:45 BST)

Saturday 29 September: London Broncos v Halifax (19:05 BST)

Sunday 30 September: Hull KR v Widnes (15:00 BST)

Still a lot to play for

The Million Pound Game on Saturday 7 October will sort out who plays in Super League next season from the two sides finishing fourth and fifth.

But the three other Super League places to be secured will finally be sorted over the space of four days next week.

Second-placed Salford, who have lost their past two games, host sixth-placed Toulouse on Thursday.

If Toulouse win, Leeds would be safe before they play on Friday at Headingley against Toronto.

Third-placed Toronto, who are two points behind Leeds with a massively inferior points difference, finished eight points clear of the Championship in the regular 23-game season.

Fifth-placed London Broncos meet Halifax on Saturday before fourth-placed Hull KR, the third of three sides on eight points, finish at home to already-relegated Widnes on 30 September.

Halifax: Moss; Sharp, Butler, Tyrer, Woodburn-Hall; Murrell, Johnston; Fleming, Kaye, Fairbank, Grady, Tangata, Moore.

Interchanges: Jones, Heaton, Davies, Maher.

Leeds: Walker; T Briscoe, Keinhorst, Moon, L Briscoe; Sutcliffe, Myler; Crosby, Parcell, Singleton; Jones-Buchanan, Peteru, Thompson.

Interchanges: Dwyer, Walters, Smith, Cuthbertson.

Referee: Liam Moore