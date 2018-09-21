Warrington Wolves: Seven players to leave at end of Super League season

George King scored the second of Warrington's two tries in their 20-14 Challenge Cup final defeat by Catalans Dragons in August

Beaten Challenge Cup finalists Warrington have revealed that six more players are to follow half-back Tyrone Roberts out of the Halliwell Jones Stadium at the end of the season.

Second-row forward George King, who scored one of Wire's tries at Wembley in August, and experienced former Wigan prop Dom Crosby will leave.

Wingers Mitch Brown and Taylor Prell are also departing.

The other two to go are utility man Ben Pomeroy and prop Bodene Thompson.

Roberts, 27, who joined on a three-year deal from National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans, announced in June that he was to return to Australia for compassionate reasons.

Warrington are fourth in Super League and already guaranteed an away semi-final ahead of their final two Super 8s fixtures at home to St Helens and then away at Wakefield.