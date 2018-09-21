Sam Burgess: South Sydney player cleared by NRL 'lewd video' investigation

Burgess has become a talisman for South Sydney during his time in Australia

Sam Burgess has denied sending lewd images after being cleared by an investigation into claims South Sydney players exposed themselves to a woman via his social media account.

A five-person panel "was not satisfied any South Sydney player engaged in any actionable misconduct".

"I have not sexted anyone," said Burgess on Twitter.

"I have given a full account to the inquiry and answered every questioned asked."

England international Burgess, 29, had previously said he was "happy for the truth to be found" in a emotional media conference in which he spoke of his wife's strength and love.

Newspaper reports had claimed that two Rabbitohs players exposed themselves in a Facebook video chat with a 23-year-old woman after the team's 30-10 win over the Warriors in May.

The allegations were investigated by a five-person panel that included a member of the NRL Integrity Unit and senior South Sydney club staff.

The woman making the allegations was interviewed by the NRL Integrity Unit, but not Rabbitohs staff.

The story appeared the day before the team's 13-12 play-offs win over St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday.

They meet Sydney rivals the Roosters this weekend for a place in the Grand Final.

Burgess, whose wife Phoebe is pregnant with their second child, is considering legal action over the claims.

Burgess joined South Sydney in 2010, leading the team to to their first title in 43 years in 2014.

That match was Burgess' last for the club before a brief union stint with Bath, during which he played in England's ill-fated World Cup 2015 campaign. He returned to the Rabbitohs after the tournament and has played 162 games for the club.