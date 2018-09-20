Sika Manu: Hull FC's injured Tonga skipper to miss end of season

Sika Manu was capped by his native New Zealand before switching allegiance to Tonga in 2013

Hull FC's Tonga international skipper Sika Manu will miss his country's Test against Australia - and the Black and Whites' last two Super League games - with a medial cruciate ligament injury.

Manu, 31, suffered the knee damage in Friday's 38-12 defeat at St Helens.

"Sika is the latest member of our squad to be ruled out for the remainder of the season," said coach Lee Radford.

"It's gutting for us and for him too, because he'll miss Tonga's game against Australia next month."

Hull will go into their final two games of the season against Catalans Dragons and Wigan without Marc Sneyd, Mark Minichiello and Joe Westerman, who have all undergone operations, joining Josh Bowden, Albert Kelly and Chris Green on the injury list.

"Injuries have cursed us," said Radford. "Not just the amount of injuries, but also the severity of the injuries. But we've seen some really outstanding performances from some of our younger players in recent weeks. Jordan Lane, Masi Matongo and Cameron Scott have all had a dig."

Tonga's historic first Test against Mal Meninga's Kangaroos takes place at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand on 20 October.