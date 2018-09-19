St Helens: Aaron Smith and Josh Eaves sign new contracts

Saint Helens Totally Wicked stadium
Aaron Smith and Josh Eaves have both signed extensions at Saints.

St.Helens academy graduates Aaron Smith and Josh Eaves have signed one-year contract extensions, with the option of a further twelve months.

Smith, 21, is playing on dual-registration for York and Featherstone this season after making his debut against Catalans earlier this month.

Eaves, 20, was on dual-registration this season with Whitehaven.

Saints Head Coach Justin Holbrook said: "They are two young local players who have come through the system here."

