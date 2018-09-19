St Helens: Aaron Smith and Josh Eaves sign new contracts

Aaron Smith and Josh Eaves have both signed extensions at Saints.

St.Helens academy graduates Aaron Smith and Josh Eaves have signed one-year contract extensions, with the option of a further twelve months.

Smith, 21, is playing on dual-registration for York and Featherstone this season after making his debut against Catalans earlier this month.

Eaves, 20, was on dual-registration this season with Whitehaven.

Saints Head Coach Justin Holbrook said: "They are two young local players who have come through the system here."