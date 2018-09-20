Super 8s: Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Mark Percival scored three of his season's tally of 18 Super League tries when St Helens won 30-12 on their last trip to the Wire in March

Betfred Super 8s Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 September Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Warrington are back nearer full strength as they attempt to avoid losing to Super League leaders St Helens for the third time this season.

Tyrone Roberts, Kevin Brown, Chris Hill and Ben Murdoch-Masila return, and Mike Cooper is back from a one-game ban.

Saints have Ryan Morgan, Dom Peyroux and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook back in their 19-man squad after securing the League Leaders' Shield last weekend.

That trio return in place of Aaron Smith, Matty Costello and Jack Welsby.

It is the final home game of the season for fourth-placed Warrington, who are already guaranteed an away semi-final.

They are likely to meet Saints again in the semis, unless they win both this and their final game at Wakefield next Friday - and hope that third-placed Castleford lose both their last two games.

Cas host Wakefield this Friday night, before finishing at St Helens a week later.

Warrington (from): Atkins, Brown, Charnley, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Johnson, G King, T King, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Thompson, Westwood.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba, Bentley.