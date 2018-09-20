Super 8s: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

Luke Gale won the 2017 Steve Prescott Man of Steel award

Betfred Super 8s Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Luke Gale could return for Castleford after being rested for their win against Huddersfield last time out.

Daryl Powell has made one change, Will Maher replacing Joe Wardle as Cas look to maintain their outside bid for a home Super League play-off semi-final.

Wakefield's Ben Jones-Bishop returns after missing the win over Catalans to be at the birth of his child, with Danny Kirmond and Chris Annakin back.

Tom Johnstone (knee) is one of the three to come out of the squad.

Castleford Tigers (from): Clare, Clark, Eden, Gale, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts, Webster.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Crowther, England, Grix, Hampshire, Horo, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.