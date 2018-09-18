Sam Burgess 'happy for truth to be found' as he addresses sexting allegations

Burgess won the 2014 NRL Grand Final with the South Sydney Rabbitohs

England international Sam Burgess says he is "happy for the truth to be found" following newspaper reports alleging his social media account was used to send lewd pictures to a woman in May.

The 29-year-old's team, South Sydney Rabbitohs, and the NRL Integrity Unit are investigating the claims.

"What hurts me most is seeing my wife upset," said Burgess, who this month signed a four-year contract extension.

"I'm not getting into details. It's been a tricky few days."

The Rabbitohs face Sydney Roosters on Saturday in the NRL preliminary final, one game away from the Grand Final.

He added: "There is an NRL investigation and I am happy for them to get to the truth.

"With respect to my wife, my family, my wife's family, it's been a tough process to go through, the family together.

"I'm fortunate that I've got a strong wife. I've got a wife who loves me. I've got great family. I've got great friends. Great support around me to help me through these allegations that have been made."

Burgess has played 162 games for Souths in two spells and was a key part of their 2014 Grand Final success.

He is a dual-code England international, having also played for the union side during a season at Bath in 2014-15, and has appeared in the World Cups in both codes.