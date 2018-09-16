Toronto Wolfpack: Jack Bussey faces RFL 'biting' inquiry

Jack Bussey joined Toronto last year after spells with Featherstone Rovers and London Broncos

The Rugby Football League are to investigate a biting allegation against Toronto Wolfpack forward Jack Bussey.

The 26-year-old Yorkshireman was reported by the referee after claims that Toulouse's Bastien Eder was bitten during the first half of Saturday's Qualifiers game in Canada.

The incident will be considered by the RFL's match review panel on Monday.

"If anyone's bit another player, they will face the consequences," said Wolfpack coach Paul Rowley.

"We did have a monitor but we couldn't quite see, so let the powers-that-be deal with those ones.

"Certainly we don't condone any of that from our part so, if that's happened, the appropriate action will be taken, either way."

Toronto won the game 13-12 with a late Gareth O'Brien drop goal to remain in the hunt for promotion to Super League.