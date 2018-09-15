The Qualifiers: Hull KR closer to Super League place after beating London

James Greenwood has scored two tries in the Qualifiers

Hull KR moved one step closer to assuring a Super League place next season by beating London Broncos.

The Robins led 20-6 at half-time with tries from James Greenwood, Chris Atkin and Tommy Lee.

Michael Channing scored two tries for the Broncos, but Greenwood's second try and one from Junior Vaivai sealed a 30-18 victory for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Widnes beat Halifax to win their first Super 8s game and maintain faint hopes of promotion.

Krisnan Inu and Patrick Ah Van both scored two tries in a routine 26-12 victory to keep Vikings in contention to play in the Million Pound Game.

Toronto stayed fourth in the table after beating Toulouse 13-12 in a thrilling contest in Canada.

Gareth O'Brien kicked a drop-goal in the closing stages to win it for the Wolfpack, who are two points ahead of sixth-placed Toulouse with games against Widnes and Leeds still to play.

Toulouse could have some complaints about the result after Mason Caton-Brown was awarded Toronto's first try despite appearing to lose the ball as he dived for the line.