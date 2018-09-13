Adam Quinlan, Lee Jewitt, Justin Carney: Hull KR trio face season-ending surgery

Adam Quinlan has been a key player for Hull KR

Hull KR will be without full-back Adam Quinlan, prop Lee Jewitt and winger Justin Carney for the rest of the Super 8s Qualifiers as they undergo surgery.

Quinlan, 25, could miss a chunk of the 2019 campaign too, after requiring knee construction surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Retiring Carney, 30, has damaged ankle ligaments, bringing his Rovers career to an early end before his winter exit.

Jewitt, 31, requires shoulder surgery but is likely to be fit for 2019.

The loss of Quinlan in particular is a major blow, as he has scored 13 tries in 23 games for Rovers, who sit third in the Qualifiers table as they bid to retain their Super League status.