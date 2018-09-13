Elliot Kear named Wales rugby league captain

Full-back Elliot Kear has won 24 Wales caps

Elliot Kear will captain Wales during this autumn's European Championship, taking over from Craig Kopczak as they aim to qualify for the 2021 World Cup.

The 29-year-old full-back will emulate former Whitchurch High School classmates Sam Warburton and Gareth Bale, who have captained Wales in rugby union and football respectively.

London Broncos player Kear was Wales vice-captain for the 2017 World Cup.

"It'll be a huge honour to captain my country," he Kear.

"For any Welshman playing sport, it's a dream come true.

"I'm going to embrace the added responsibility. I'm at an age now where I'm no longer one of the young lads and I hope I can help those coming through."

Kear, capped 24 times, takes the captaincy after Kopczak retired from Test rugby in May to focus on his club career at Salford.

Wales begin their European Championship campaign with a trip to Carcassonne to face France on Saturday, 27 October.

John Kear's side will then travel to Netherdale in Galashiels to tackle Scotland on Friday, 2 November, before finishing their campaign against Ireland in Wrexham on Sunday, 11 November.