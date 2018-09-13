Fouad Yaha: Catalans Dragons winger joins rugby union side Agen

Fouad Yaha Challenge Cup final
Fouad Yaha helped Catalans Dragons become their first non-English side to win the Challenge Cup last month

Catalans Dragons winger Fouad Yaha has swapped codes to join rugby union club Agen on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old scored 32 tries in 62 Super League appearances after coming through the Dragons' academy.

The France winger also featured in their historic Challenge Cup final win over Warrington at Wembley last month.

Catalans' ex-England coach Steve McNamara said: "He expressed an interest to me some months back to fulfil a goal of trying rugby union."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Rugby league coverage

Also in Sport

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you