Super 8s: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Sean O'Loughlin has made 16 Super League appearances this season

Super 8s Venue: The DW Stadium Date: Friday, 14 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wigan will be without injured captain Sean O'Loughlin for Friday's crucial Super 8s meeting with Warrington.

O'Loughlin's calf problem, and the suspension of fellow forward Joe Greenwood, sees Taulima Tautai and Liam Paisley come into the 19-man squad.

Warrington, who must beat second-placed Wigan to have any chance of securing a home semi-final, could welcome back forward Bennie Westwood.

Ex-Castleford back-rower Luis Johnson has a chance of making his Wire debut.

The match at the DW Stadium will be an emotional occasion, with Dan Sarginson poised to make his 100th Warriors appearance just a week after coach Shaun Wane paid tribute to the centre for playing in their win over Wakefield following the death of his brother Adam.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Manfredi, Navarrete, Paisley, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Williams.

Warrington Wolves (from): Atkins, Brown, Charnley, Clark, Goodwin, Hughes, Johnson, King, King, Lineham, Livett, Moran, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Smith, Thompson, Westwood.