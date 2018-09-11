Super 8s: Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants

Jesse Sene-Lefao has scored two tries in 17 Super League appearances this season

Super 8s Venue: Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Thursday, 13 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell makes two changes to the side that beat Hull FC last week to confirm their place in the Super League semi-finals.

Oliver Holmes (hamstring) and Will Maher are replaced by Jesse Sene-Lefao and Greg Minikin.

Huddersfield, whose own play-off hopes ended last week, make three changes to the side that lost at Warrington.

Sam Hewitt, Colton Roche and Matty English come in for Leroy Cudjoe, Jermaine McGillvary and Alex Mellor.

Castleford (from): Clare, Clark, Eden, Gale, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Wardle, Watts, Webster.

Huddersfield (from): Mamo, Turner, Gaskell, Brough, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Roche, English, Wardle, Hewitt, Senior, Matagi.