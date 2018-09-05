England v New Zealand: Tests in Denver over next two years scrapped

Mile High Stadium is the home of NFL side Denver Broncos

England's two Tests against New Zealand in Denver over the next two years have been cancelled.

In the first of three planned matches, England beat the Kiwis in June in front of 19,320 fans at the American city's 76,125-capacity Mile High Stadium.

The games were hoped to raise the sport's profile before the 2025 World Cup in the United States and Canada.

The Kiwis will instead host current world champions Australia and World Cup semi-finalists Tonga.

Chief executive Nigel Wood said the Rugby League International Federation will be "seeking further discussions with the promoter" to assess "any potential implications" for the World Cup.

England's 36-18 win over New Zealand was the first time they had played in the US since 2000.

The 2025 World Cup will be the first time the tournament is held outside Europe and Australasia.