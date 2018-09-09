Qualifiers: Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR win but Widnes on brink of relegation

Richie Myler scored Leeds' match-winning try at Widnes

Leeds Rhinos moved closed to retaining their Super League status with a 16-6 victory over Widnes, which left the Vikings on the brink of relegation.

The Rhinos led a tight game only 10-6 with three minutes left as tries from Tom Briscoe and Matt Parcell were answered by one from Tom Olbison.

But Richie Myler's late score secured Leeds' third win of the Qualifiers, while Widnes, who have now lost 17 games in a row, must win their last three matches and hope results go their way to stay up.

Hull KR moved up to third, level on six points with second-placed Leeds, after beating a spirited Halifax 38-24.

Rovers raced into a 24-0 lead at the break with four tries from Craig Hall and another from James Greenwood.

Chris Atkin and Shaun Lunt added further tries for the Robins after the break but the Championship side responded impressively with two tries from James Saltonstall and others from Dan Fleming and Will Sharp.

Meanwhile, London Broncos kept their hopes of promotion alive with a 34-8 home win over Toulouse to join the French side and Toronto Wolfpack on four points.

Alex Walker scored two of the Broncos' five tries, although they face a difficult run-in with both unbeaten Salford and Hull KR to face in their remaining three games.