Super 8s: Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants

Oliver Roberts returns to the side for Huddersfield

Super 8s Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Warrington Wolves make just one change, with half-back Morgan Smith replacing big back-rower Ben Murdoch-Masila.

The Wire bounced back from their Challenge Cup final defeat by Catalans Dragons with a huge 80-10 win against Hull last weekend.

Oliver Roberts, Daniel Smith, Jake Wardle and Innes Senior come into an injury-hit Huddersfield squad, forcing Simon Woolford to make changes.

Aaron Murphy, Dale Ferguson, Darnell McIntosh and Colton Roche drop out.

Warrington (from): Atkins, K. Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G. King, T. King, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Thompson

Huddersfield (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Gaskell, Brough, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor, Wardle, Senior, Matagi