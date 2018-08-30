Brayden Wiliame: Catalans Dragons centre confident team will not slump after Challenge Cup win

Media playback is not supported on this device Challenge Cup final: Catalans Dragons arrive back in France after historic win

Catalans Dragons have no intention of coasting through the final five Super League games after their Challenge Cup win, says centre Brayden Wiliame.

The Dragons, who cannot finish in the top four this term, have extensively celebrated their Wembley victory over Warrington last weekend.

However, Saturday's trip to Castleford Tigers remains a priority.

"We've done one job, but we've still got five games left to go," Fiji international Wiliame told BBC Sport.

"I'm happy we're taking this game seriously, I think it sends out a good message that we're playing so many of the boys who played in the final.

"If you do that [take it easy] in our game, that's when injuries happen.

"We all know that, we're old enough and experienced enough to know if we lace up and run out there then we have to turn up - it's war and we have to turn up and be ready to play."

Wiliame joined the Perpignan club in 2017 and was a member of the side that avoided relegation from Super League last season.

The 25-year-old has since played a key role in turning around the Dragons' form, and marked his first appearance in a final with a try and a winners medal.

"I didn't realise before the semi how much this meant to the club or rugby league in general," he continued.

"Once we solidified that win, there were some tears shed, especially some of the French boys in the team, you saw how much it meant to them."