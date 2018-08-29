Super 8s: Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

Bodene Thompson (left) is in the Warrington squad

Betfred Super 8s Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 30 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Warrington will look to put Saturday's Challenge Cup final disappointment behind them by gaining priceless points in the hunt for a home play-off spot.

Centre Ben Pomeroy and back-rower Bodene Thompson return to the 19-man squad in place of forward Ben Murdoch-Masila and half-back Morgan Smith.

Hull FC bring in Jez Litten, Hakim Miloudi and Masi Matongo.

The injured trio of Mark Minichiello, Chris Green and Marc Sneyd all drop out of Lee Radford's squad.

They suffered a 26-6 defeat by Huddersfield in their last outing and have not won in six league games.

Warrington (from): Atkins, Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G. King, T. King, Lineham, Livett, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Roberts, Thompson, Westwood.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Litten, Paea, Lane, Miloudi, Matongo, Harris, Bienek