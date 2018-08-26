BBC Sport - Watford 2-1 Palace: Roy Hodgson says Eagles deserved a point
Palace didn't deserve to lose - Hodgson
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says his side's performance merited a point following their 2-1 defeat by Watford.
MATCH REPORT: Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired