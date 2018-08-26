BBC Sport - Challenge Cup final: Catalans Dragons arrive back in France after historic win
Fans mob Dragons as they take Challenge Cup back to France
- From the section Rugby League
Watch as fans mob Catalans Dragons at Perpignan airport after their historic Challenge Cup win against Warrington Wolves.
MATCH REPORT:Catalans beat Warrington 20-14 to win first trophy
WATCH MORE:'We've been underdogs all year' - McNamara on 'incredible' win
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired