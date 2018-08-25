BBC Sport - Challenge Cup final: Warrington Wolves captain Chris Hill 'hurt' after Catalans Dragons win
First 20 minutes broke us - Wolves captain Hill
A "hurt" Warrington Wolves captain Chris Hill says Catalans Dragons' dominance in the opening 20 minutes of the Challenge Cup final "broke" his side.
HIGHLIGHTS: Catalans beat Warrington to win first ever Challenge Cup
