BBC Sport - Challenge Cup final highlights: Catalans Dragons 20-14 Warrington Wolves

Catalans beat Warrington to win first ever Challenge Cup

Watch highlights as Catalans Dragons pull off one of Wembley's biggest upsets to beat Warrington Wolves 20-14 and win their first Challenge Cup - and the first by a non-English team.

MATCH REPORT: Catalans beat Warrington 20-14 to win first trophy

