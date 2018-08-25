BBC Sport - Challenge Cup final highlights: Catalans Dragons 20-14 Warrington Wolves
Catalans beat Warrington to win first ever Challenge Cup
- From the section Rugby League
Watch highlights as Catalans Dragons pull off one of Wembley's biggest upsets to beat Warrington Wolves 20-14 and win their first Challenge Cup - and the first by a non-English team.
MATCH REPORT: Catalans beat Warrington 20-14 to win first trophy
