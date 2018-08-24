Challenge Cup final: Warrington Wolves in focus

Media playback is not supported on this device Challenge Cup semi-finals: Warrington Wolves 48-12 Leeds Rhinos highlights

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup: Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Saturday, 25 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

If Wembley did loyalty cards, then Warrington Wolves would have racked up a very decent number of points.

Including their 2009 success, the Wire have been to the national stadium four times and won three finals, and this season's showpiece will make it five appearances in the past 10 years.

Unlike their opponents Catalans Dragons, who have the romantic charm of Gallic underdogs and the popular vote from neutrals, Warrington are the big bad Wolves who are used to the big occasion.

BBC Sport looks at the stories behind the Wire's Challenge Cup final appearance.

From early starts to leading out the team

Head coach Steve Price has the opportunity to ensure a place in Warrington folklore in his first season at the club.

The 39-year-old arrived at the end of last season to pick up their reins from club legend Tony Smith - who had turned the club from perennial strugglers to a major contender for Grand Final and Challenge Cup prizes.

Like his fellow Australian, Price has enjoyed a cup run in his maiden campaign, and like many from the southern hemisphere, Wembley and the Challenge Cup have a big place in his life.

"It's one of the biggest honours to play for the Challenge Cup at Wembley," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"I've been to Wembley to see Arsenal play Manchester City in the Community Shield, but this will be my first Challenge Cup.

"I've watched it on a number of occasions though, getting up early with the old man to watch those great Challenge Cup finals.

"Given the opportunity on Saturday, hopefully we can make it a memorable one."

Super Bennie Westwood

No quirky headlines are needed for this man, the vastly-experienced veteran Ben Westwood, who will grace the final at the ripe age of 37.

The evergreen back-rower has been a regular fixture this season, racking up his 500th career appearance and scoring two tries in 27 games.

Westwood will feature in his fifth final on Saturday if selected - he has been a Wembley ever-present in his time at the Halliwell Jones.

However, he still has a way to go to surpass the oldest finalist. Gus Risman was 41 when he led Workington Town to victory in the 1952 final.

If pigs could fly...

Well, in this part of the world, they do.

Media playback is not supported on this device Tom Lineham bursts through to score for Warrington

Enter Tom Lineham. The man known as the 'Flying Pig' has scorched his way through Super League and the Challenge Cup, bringing home the bacon for Warrington with 19 tries in 28 games.

Saturday's game will be a huge occasion for the 25-year-old, who missed the 2013 final while at Hull FC through injury having helped the Airlie Birds through their semi-final and was then dropped by the Wolves before their 2016 final defeat.

His performance in the semi-final win over Leeds included a 90-metre blast downfield to score from his own end, and surely only another cruel injury will deny him a Wembley appearance.

Lineham is not the only extremely prolific winger in the ranks. England international Josh Charnley takes up a spot on the other flank.

The speedy wideman has already scored 22 tries in 20 games since his mid-season move from rugby union club Sale, and has already won two Challenge Cups in his time at Wigan.

It's a family affair

Wembley isn't just special for players, it is a huge event for everyone in the family.

Stefan Ratchford has been to Wembley twice, winning once, and is preparing for another trip with the nearest and dearest in tow.

"This is the third trip for my youngest," Ratchford told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"They understand where we're going but I don't know if they understand the occasion - maybe my eldest will have more of a grasp of it this year.

"In game week, they leave me be towards the back end of the week towards game day, but they're really good.

"It's a great experience and a great day out for the families but hopefully it will be better with the right result."

Turning around fortunes

There are 11 Warrington players with Wembley experience - although not everyone has fond memories, as half-back Kevin Brown can testify.

Brown, 33, has been to the national stadium twice before with Wigan and Huddersfield, and is yet to pick up a winner's medal. Will it be third time lucky?

Daryl Clark, 25, has also been to Wembley twice with Castleford and Warrington - without success - while Jack Hughes and brothers George and Toby King also possess only runners-up medals.