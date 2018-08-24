BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons attempt Dele Alli's celebration
Warrington and Catalans attempt Alli's celebration
- From the section Rugby League
Before the Challenge Cup final at Wembley, players from the Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons attempted Dele Alli's celebration.
Challenge Cup final: Challenge Cup final: Follow live coverage across BBC TV, radio and online
Watch live coverage of the 2018 Challenge Cup final between Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves on Saturday, 25 August from 14:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired