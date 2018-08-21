Olly Ashall-Bott: Widnes Vikings full-back suffers season-ending knee injury
Widnes Vikings full-back Olly Ashall-Bott has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
The 20-year-old suffered a moderate medial collateral ligament injury in their Qualifiers defeat by Salford.
Ashall-Bott made his Super League debut for relegation-threatened Widnes in February and had played in four of their last five matches.
"I'm obviously gutted to get this injury at a time where I feel I was getting better every game," he said.