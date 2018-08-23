Catalans captain Remi Casty and Warrington skipper Chris Hill stand next to Saturday's prize - the Challenge Cup

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final: Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves Date: Saturday, 25 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Wembley Stadium Coverage: BBC One; BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons welcome back several rested players in their 19-man squad for Saturday's Challenge Cup final against Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

Captain Remi Casty is among a quartet recalled, while Tony Gigot and Brayden Wiliame are fit to take part.

Warrington forward Sitaleki Akauola failed with an appeal against his one-match suspension for dangerous contact.

Ryan Atkins and Harvey Livett are back from injuries while Ben Westwood, a three-time cup winner, is also named.

Catalans Dragons are aiming to become the first non-British team to win the Challenge Cup in the competition's 122-year history.

The French side will be making their second appearance in the final, having lost to St Helens in their first in 2007.

They beat runaway Super League leaders Saints to secure their spot at Wembley.

This will be Warrington's fifth final appearance in 10 seasons, but the Wolves have not won the competition since 2012. They were beaten by Hull FC in the 2016 final.

After thrashing Leeds Rhinos in their semi-final in Bolton, victory over the Dragons would secure silverware in Steve Price's first season as Warrington head coach.

Catalans Dragons (from): Anderson, Baitieri, Bousquet, Casty, Drinkwater, Edwards, Garcia, Gigot, Goudemand, Jullien, Langi, McIlorum, Mead, Moa, Simon, Thornley, Tierney, Wiliame, Yaha.

Warrington Wolves (from): Ratchford, Lineham, Goodwin, Atkins, K Brown, Roberts, Hill, Clark, Cooper, Hughes, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, T King, G King, Livett, Smith, Charnley, Westwood.