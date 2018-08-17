Mitch Garbutt: Leeds Rhinos prop ruled out for the rest of the Super League season

Leeds Rhinos prop Mitch Garbutt (left) has undergone knee surgery to cure a long-running complaint

Leeds prop Mitch Garbutt has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The 29-year-old Australian has featured nine times for Leeds this season but will miss the Super League Qualifiers before returning for pre-season.

"He has been playing all year with pain in his knee," Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield told the club website.

"There has been a fair bit [of damage] to repair and that will mean Mitch is out for a couple of months."