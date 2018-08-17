BBC Sport - Super League: St Helens' Jonny Lomax scores try of the week

'Turning on the style!' - Saints' Lomax scores try of the week

Watch St Helens' Jonny Lomax score our try of the week during the Super League leaders' 36-16 win at Wakefield Trinity on Thursday.

Available to UK users only.

Watch highlights from Super League and the Qualifiers on The Super League Show, Monday at 23:15 BST on BBC One in the North, Tuesday at 12:00 on BBC Two, or on BBC iPlayer.

