BBC Sport - Super League: St Helens' Jonny Lomax scores try of the week
'Turning on the style!' - Saints' Lomax scores try of the week
- From the section Rugby League
Watch St Helens' Jonny Lomax score our try of the week during the Super League leaders' 36-16 win at Wakefield Trinity on Thursday.
Available to UK users only.
Watch highlights from Super League and the Qualifiers on The Super League Show, Monday at 23:15 BST on BBC One in the North, Tuesday at 12:00 on BBC Two, or on BBC iPlayer.
