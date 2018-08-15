James Roby: St Helens 'class of 2018' needs trophies to be remembered among elite

Media playback is not supported on this device Challenge Cup semi-final: St Helens 16-35 Catalans Dragons highlights

St Helens' class of 2018 needs trophies to be remembered as a truly outstanding team, says captain James Roby.

Their form this season, 21 wins from 24 league games and eight-points clear, has been far beyond their rivals.

A Challenge Cup defeat by Catalans ended their treble hopes, but the chance of Grand Final glory remains.

"I don't think in 20 years time people will look back and say we had a great team if we didn't win anything," 32-year-old Roby told BBC Sport.

"It's a results-based industry, to cement our reputation we have to be bringing home silverware."

Hooker Roby has been a stalwart for Saints since his 2004 debut, helping them to consecutive Cup wins between 2006 and 2008, and Grand Final triumphs in 2006 and 2014.

But that 2014 championship was their last success and the players are aware of the expectation to end the wait.

"One of the good things with Saints is we're associated with success and expected to win some trophies." Roby continued. "If we go a few seasons without winning any trophies then people start asking questions.

"With it being expected, it's good, it makes us know we have to perform, we've got to keep going year on year. We're doing everything we can to win some silverware.

"Being captain as well I'd love nothing more than to lift some silverware."

"It's been a bit of a speedbump"

After such an impervious season, back-to-back defeats by Catalans and then Huddersfield in their Super 8s opener have had fans and media speculating whether their grip on the title has been loosened.

But Roby has played down speculation that increasing pressure has had an impact on the squad

"The last couple of weeks have been tough, a bit of a speed-bump if you like," he added.

"Because of the two defeats there's a lot of publicity around us losing the games - 'is it a crisis' - but by no means am I thinking any of that.

"We're a very good team, we're still top of the league, we've got two trophies to play for.

"We understand the position we're in, we want to wrap the trophies up. People outside looking in might think there's pressure to perform but I'm confident we can turn it round starting with Thursday at Wakefield."