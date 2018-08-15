Leeds Rhinos: Joel Moon to leave club at end of season

Joel Moon was named Leeds Rhinos players' player of the year in 2017

Leeds Rhinos utility back Joel Moon will leave the club at the end of the Super League season.

Australian Moon, 30, who is out of contract, has been with the Rhinos since moving from Salford in 2013.

The former Brisbane and New Zealand Warriors centre or stand-off is expected to resume his career in the NRL when he returns home.

Moon has won two Challenge Cup finals, a League Leaders' Shield and two Grand Finals during his six seasons at Leeds.

Director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "Joel has been an outstanding servant for the Rhinos and one of the most exciting players for supporters and team-mates alike."