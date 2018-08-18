Qualifiers: Salford Red Devils come from behind to beat Widnes Vikings

Junior Sa'u scored twice for Salford to overturn an early deficit

Salford Red Devils came from behind to win 32-6 and ruthlessly condemn struggling Widnes Vikings to a second defeat of the Qualifiers campaign.

Charly Runciman's early try put the visitors ahead but Salford exploited Widnes' right edge to score twice through Junior Sa'u and move ahead.

Further tries by Rob Lui, Niall Evalds and Mark Flanagan secured the win, and left Widnes without a win in 15.

Injury to full-back Olly Ashall-Bott was another blow for the Vikings.

Again the combination of Jackson Hastings and Robert Lui in the halves proved key for the home side, the former having moved to Super League following the end of his deal at National Rugby League side Manly.