Super 8s: Wakefield Trinity v St Helens

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Thursday, 16 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra radio and BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wakefield Trinity have made one change, with full-back Scott Grix named in the side for the first time since May after he recovered from a shoulder injury.

The 34-year-old replaces prop Keegan Hirst for Trinity, whose 24-20 regular-season victory was one of just two league defeats for Saints.

Jack Ashworth and Aaron Smith come into the St Helens squad after a one-game suspension to prop Luke Thompson.

Leaders Saints have had back-to-back defeats for the first time in 2018.

The club opted not to appeal the ban handed to Thompson, which was imposed after a ball accidentally hit the in-goal judge during his celebrations.

Front-rower Thompson threw the ball out after scoring a try against Huddersfield and the ball struck the leg of the official.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Batchelor, England, Fifita, Grix, Hampshire, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Fages, M. Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba, A. Smith, Costello.