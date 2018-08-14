Callum McLelland: Leeds Rhinos take teenager back to rugby league from union

McLelland qualifies for Scotland through a grandfather born in East Ayrshire

Leeds Rhinos have signed Callum McLelland on a three-and-a-half-year contract in a move which sees him switch back to rugby league from union.

The 18-year-old, who came through Castleford's academy, switched codes last November to join Edinburgh.

The Pontefract-born half-back was also contracted to the Scottish Rugby Union, with whom Leeds have agreed an undisclosed fee to sign McLelland.

He has joined Leeds too late to play for the first team this season.

"Callum was a huge loss to our sport when he left and it is great to welcome him back," said Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield.

"He is an outstanding talent and, in his age group, he is up there with the very best.

"There were a host of clubs who were chasing his signature and it is brilliant news for Leeds Rhinos that he has agreed to join us."

McLelland played rugby union until the age of 13 before focusing on league, in which code he captained England Under-16s. He qualifies for Scotland through a grandfather born in East Ayrshire.

"The chance to come home to West Yorkshire and be part of something special here at the Rhinos was something that was very attractive to me," he said.

"When you look around the stadium and speak to Kevin Sinfield about the plans for the team moving forward, I knew it was the right move for me."