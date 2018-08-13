Ryan Hall: England and Leeds Rhinos winger out for the season with ACL injury

Ryan Hall is fifth in the Leeds Rhinos all-time leading try-scorers list

England international winger Ryan Hall has played his final game for Leeds Rhinos after an anterior cruciate ligament injury ended his season.

Hall injured the knee in the Rhinos' 48-22 Qualifiers win against Toulouse.

The 30-year-old had already agreed to join Australian National Rugby League side Sydney Roosters on a two-year deal beyond the 2019 campaign.

Recovery from the injury is unlikely to be made in time for England's three-Test Autumn series against New Zealand.

He departs having scored 233 tries in 330 games, and has six Grand Final wins and two Challenge Cups to his name.

"This is desperately disappointing news for Ryan first and foremost," director of rugby Kevin Sinfield told the club website.

"He has been a big player for the squad this season and I know how much he wanted to help the side during our Qualifiers campaign to make sure he finished his time at the club on the best possible note.

"Our medical team will be in touch with the Roosters to ensure Ryan has the best possible support to get back to playing as soon as possible."