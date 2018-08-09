Jon Wilkin: St Helens' loose forward to leave at the end of the season

Jon Wilkin of St Helens
Jon Wilkin has played 16 internationals for England and Great Britain

St Helens loose forward Jon Wilkin will leave at the end of the season after 16 years at the Super League club.

The 34-year-old arrived from Hull KR in 2002 and has made almost 400 appearances for Saints.

Wilkin won the Super League Grand Final in 2006 and 2014, four Challenge Cups and the 2007 World Club Challenge.

"I could have left to earn more money but I never did because I genuinely believed in what we were doing," Wilkin told the Whippets & Flat Caps podcast.

