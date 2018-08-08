John Bateman: Wigan Warriors back-rower to join Canberra Raiders in NRL

John Bateman played in the 2017 World Cup final for England against Australia

England international John Bateman will leave Wigan Warriors to join National Rugby League side Canberra Raiders on a two-year deal from the 2019 season.

The 24-year-old, who scored 36 tries in 125 games since his 2014 move from Bradford, will return to the Warriors once his deal expires in the NRL.

Bateman joins prop Ryan Sutton and fellow England players Josh Hodgson and Elliott Whitehead at the Raiders.

"It's great to know I'll be returning here (to Wigan)," Bateman said.

"This has been an incredibly tough decision for me to make as I have enjoyed my time at Wigan so much but, ultimately, I have always had the desire to play in the NRL at some point in my career.

"This opportunity is something I didn't want to turn down."

In a statement, Warriors confirmed Bateman also has a further year option on his deal with the Raiders.

At the conclusion of his time in the Australian capital, the back-rower will return to the Super League with Wigan on a three-year contract.